It’s been a breezy start to this Friday, and winds will continue to pick up into this afternoon as upper level winds strengthen overhead. Downslope warming will allow temperatures southeast to get into the 70s. Gusts along and east of the Central Mountain Chain will be strongest. The northeast quarter of the state along with the Sacramento Mountains have High Wind Warnings in effect until 5 PM with gusts up to 65-70 mph. Downed tree limbs and isolated power outages are possible.

Along with the wind, snow is currently falling over southern Colorado and the Northern Mountains. Lowered visibility from blowing snow will be the main concern, with gusts up to 70 mph as well. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 5 PM for the San Juan Mountains in CO.

By this weekend, winds will calm down and temperatures may drop a few degrees into Saturday. However, it will not be a quiet weekend by any means, with a large plume of Pacific moisture surging into the state. This will allow for rainfall across the state Saturday through Monday. It will not be a rain all weekend scenario, but everyone will be seeing cloudier conditions this weekend. Temperatures will warm back up Sunday/Monday.