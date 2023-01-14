Remarkable warm weather surged Saturday ahead of our next winter storm. High temps climbed into the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico! Even Tucumcari and Santa Rosa reached 70° thanks to some downsloping winds this afternoon. The strongest gusts reached 40-45 mph over far eastern New Mexico. Temps were still mild elsewhere, just not nearly as warm. Albuquerque reached 53° and Grants 58°. This evening we’re seeing thicker clouds move quickly from west to east. It’s currently raining over central Arizona, so all this moisture slides into our state beginning late tonight into Sunday morning. Snow levels will start fairly high with this storm. Nonetheless, winter storm warnings are in effect for the San Juan, Jemez, Sangre de Cristo, and Black Range through Sunday where 6-12″+ will blanket the mountains.

The ABQ metro will see rain showers around lunchtime. Some leftover snow showers will wrap around the storm on the backside for the Sandia, but limited accumulation is expected. Cooler temps arrive later Sunday as the cold front slides through the state. The other major story will be the high wind gusts. They could potentially cause some damage and blowing dust. High wind warnings are in effect for all of southern NM where gusts will reach 60-70 mph. So use caution on the roads, as conditions could get dangerous at times. Beyond Sunday, our weather pattern stays active with another colder storm on the horizon for Tuesday into Wednesday. Heavy mountain snow is likely for western and northern parts of our state. Stay tuned!