NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is partly cloudy with above freezing temperatures in most places. Winds are breezy in Ruidoso and around the Sacramento Mountains. Today will be windy across eastern and southern New Mexico, with southwesterly wind gusts up to around 50 mph. The Metro, Santa Fe and northern mountains will see quieter conditions, with gusts up to around 25 mph. The southwesterly wind will help warm up temperatures, with above-average highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Snow and rain showers will start moving into southern Colorado this afternoon, but the heaviest snow arrives overnight through Tuesday evening. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be in effect after 5 PM for the San Juan and Tusas Mountains, as well as Durango, Pagosa Springs and Cortez. Travel will be difficult by tomorrow morning at the mountain passes and along 550 towards Silverton.