Windy and stormy weekend for some

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A windy weekend across western New Mexico, while the eastern half of the state sees a chance for severe weather.

A Pacific cold front is moving across New Mexico this afternoon, bringing windy, cooler, and cloudier weather, along with light rain. This front may spark a few showers and thunderstorms in eastern New Mexico late this evening.

Very windy weather develops into the western half of the state Saturday afternoon, which will also bring a high fire danger. Meanwhile in eastern New Mexico, where better moisture is in place, a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Winds relax somewhat for Sunday, but another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in eastern New Mexico. Heavy, flooding rain will be possible especially in the northeastern part of the state through the weekend.

Drier and much warmer weather settles in statewide next week.