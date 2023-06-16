NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is mostly sunny and quiet. Clouds are starting to move in from the south, and we we will see partly cloudy skies this afternoon and evening. Showers will only be possible near the Colorado state line.

Winds will pick up this afternoon and evening, with southwesterly gusts up to around 40 mph. Highest winds will be in central and western NM Friday, and they will shift eastward on Saturday, with up to 45 mph gusts east of the central mountain chain. Red flag warnings will be in effect for much of the state due to the strong winds and dry surface air.

Father’s Day will be a bit calmer, with winds up to around 25 to 30 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny and dry, and it will be the hottest day of the weekend, with highs in the 90s and 100s.