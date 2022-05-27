NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is quiet, mild and clear. Today will be breezier with southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Temperatures will heat up another 5-10 degrees, with highs in the 80s, 90s and 100s. We will stay hot Saturday, but temperatures will start dropping a few degrees Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves in.

Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon, but clouds arrive with a chance for virga by the late afternoon and evening. Saturday will be partly cloudy, and Sunday and Monday will be sunnier.

The wind is turning up Saturday through Monday, with wind gusts over 30 mph expected all across the state. On Sunday and Monday, mountain wind gusts may reach around 40-50 mph.

Red flag warnings will be in effect for the whole state on Saturday and Sunday, due to the dry, windy and hot weather.