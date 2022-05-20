NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is making it’s way into the northeast highlands and Four Corners today, which will keep temperatures cooler in those spots, but high temperatures will be hot again for the rest of the state. As the cold fronts move fully through the state, temperatures will plummet this weekend, about 10-25 degrees cooler by Saturday and Sunday. Freezing temperatures are expected by Sunday morning in the northern high terrain.

Winds will be very gusty Friday, and a wind advisory will be in effect for central and northern New Mexico, where winds will gust from the west up to 55 mph. Red flag warnings will be in effect for all of the state and southern Colorado, as extreme fire weather is expected due to the strong winds, very dry air, hot temperatures and lack of recent rain. The winds will lighten a bit for the weekend, but stay breezy Saturday and Sunday with gusts up to around 25-40 mph.

Southern Colorado and far northern NM will see scattered light rain showers by early Saturday morning, through Saturday evening. The Colorado Rocky Mountains will see heavy snow through the weekend.