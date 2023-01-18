NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is colder and partly cloudy. Snow continues to fall in the northern mountains of New Mexico and San Juan Mountains. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will remain in effect for the Jemez, Sangre de Cristo and San Juan Mountains through today, as 1-5″ of additional snow accumulation is possible.

The rest of the state will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up throughout the afternoon, with 50+ mph wind gusts for all of the central mountain chain and east plains, with gusts as high as 65 in a few spots. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect through tonight. The Rio Grande Valley and western NM will see winds up to around 20-35 mph. The wind will die down Thursday, and snow will end tonight, leading to a nice day Thursday.