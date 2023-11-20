High Wind Warnings, Wind Advisories, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for portions of the eastern highlands as we head through the rest of the day and into Tuesday morning. Rain showers are currently pushing south, out of the state, however more scattered rain and mountain snow showers will be possible in northern and central NM this afternoon and evening.

Drier skies will return Tuesday morning, and temperatures will stay cooler than normal. These dry conditions will persist through the middle of the week before another storm system moves in towards the weekend, potentially bringing us some more rain and snow.