Windy afternoon in the east, spotty showers and over weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A wind advisory will be in effect until 2 p.m. for Union County, as winds may gust up to 45 mph from the north. Meanwhile, the monsoon holds over the rest of the state, with near-record and record hot temperatures in southern New Mexico, mostly dry, sunny skies, and a chance for some showers over the Gila Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday will start sunny and dry, but clouds, showers, and some thunderstorms will move into western New Mexico and southwest Colorado during the afternoon through the night. Some of the cloud cover will make it to the Rio Grande Valley by the evening. Eastern New Mexico will stay sunny, dry, and hot Saturday.

By Sunday, showers and clouds will be pushing east from the morning to afternoon, bringing the chance for some showers to central and eastern New Mexico, especially the higher terrain. Temperatures will stay warm, and winds will become breezy. The next strong cold front will move into the Four Corners on Sunday, pushing across the rest of the state through Tuesday, bringing more seasonable temperatures for the majority of next week.