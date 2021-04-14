Windy across the west, cloudy across the east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Winds and a high fire danger continues across western New Mexico, while clouds, drizzle, and cooler temperatures stays across the east.

Another strong cold front will surge into New Mexico Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and an uptick in moisture for the weekend. This sets the stage as a storm system dives south over Arizona, but will bring widespread rain, thunderstorm, and snow chances to New Mexico through Sunday. Still some uncertainty in exact timing and precipitation amounts.

Quieter weather returns next week as temperatures climb back above normal.