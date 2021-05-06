Winds will lighten up ahead of warm temperatures on Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is windy along the backdoor cold front, which is pushing across the Metro area, lower Rio Grande Valley, and southeast. As the front moves further west, the wind will lighten up by the end of the morning commute. Today will be relatively calm, with winds up to around 20-25 mph. Breezier days are in the forecast tomorrow through the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny this morning, with some clouds and virga developing, mostly in western and central New Mexico, this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay hot!

More moisture will move into the state Friday, which will fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon and evening. These will pop up in the high terrain of the central and west mountains and push through the east and southeast plains, and northeast highlands.