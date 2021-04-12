Winds will calm Monday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A back door cold front is moving into central and southeast New Mexico this morning, bringing some gusty winds. The front will fizzle out through the morning, leading to calmer conditions midday, and an afternoon breeze up to around 20 mph.

The day will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few light virga showers will be possible in central New Mexico this afternoon, and a couple of showers in the northern high terrain tonight. Temperatures will be cooler than Sunday, especially across the east plains. Temperatures will cool even more on Tuesday thanks to the front.