Winds to subside throughout the day and temperatures cool down

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is breezy, but the strongest overnight winds have started to subside. Throughout the day, winds will come in from the northwest, gusting to around 25-30 mph, gradually lightening up by the evening. Snow showers in the northeast mountains will end throughout the morning, leading to a dry and mostly sunny day. Temperatures will cool down around 10-20 degrees from yesterday’s record warm temperatures.

The weather will be very quiet Friday through the weekend, aside from some wind in eastern NM. Skies will stay mostly sunny, and temperatures will be near and warmer than normal.

