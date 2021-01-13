Winds to pick up in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but winds will pick up in eastern New Mexico and periodic clouds will move through. New Mexico is right on the edge of a high-pressure ridge, and winds will be picking up speed out of the northwest today and tomorrow. Winds will be the gustiest downslope of the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and the Sandia and Manzano Mountains gusts will be up to 30 to 40 mph.

Clouds will increase over the state Thursday, and the wind will become widespread. Northwest and central New Mexico will see the strongest wind gusts, as high as 40 mph. Temperatures will stay mild, but backdoor cold front will enter eastern New Mexico, cooling temperatures by around ten degrees as it moves through.

