Winds to pick up across parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High clouds will continue to stream across the state on Friday under light breezes. Temperatures will top out in the low 80’s on Friday. By the weekend, a storm will take aim on the state. It will move rather quickly so rainfall totals won’t be particularly high but showers will be possible especially in the northeast part of the state by Sunday. Another stronger storm will move on Tuesday.
