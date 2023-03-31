Lighter winds will return to start the weekend as a warming trend begins. Windier weather will return starting Sunday, with widespread, strong winds early next week.

Winds are not quite as strong as Thursday across New Mexico, but they are still gusting over 50 mph at times across northern and eastern parts of the state. Winds will finally relax statewide overnight, with light to calm winds on Saturday. A warming trend will start on Saturday too that will continue into early next week as another wind storm makes its way into New Mexico.

Winds will start picking up again on Sunday with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds continue to gain strength into Monday as temperatures climb well-above average for early April. The strongest winds will be Tuesday though, with wind gusts once again reaching 50 to 70 mph across the state. A cold front will also move in Monday night, leaving us with temperatures 20° to 30° cooler than Monday. Lighter winds are in store for the rest of the week, but the afternoons will still get breezy as another warming trend begins Wednesday.

Unfortunately with all the wind in the forecast, we will continue to see an elevated to critical fire danger, especially in eastern parts of New Mexico. There will continue to be Red Flag Warnings out for eastern New Mexico likely through the middle of next week.