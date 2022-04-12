NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds have stayed gusty through the night, and will only intensify throughout the day. High wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect for the entire state Tuesday. Winds will gust at 50-70 mph for all areas, with the strongest winds in western NM during the morning, and those strongest winds arriving in central and eastern NM by midday. Red flag warnings will be in effect for the Rio Grande Valley, eastern and southern NM, due to critical fire conditions. Be very careful, as wildfires will ignite and spread easily. Red flag warnings will be in effect for central and northern New Mexico Wednesday as well.

A cold front will move into the state from north to south Tuesday, bringing rain and snow showers to the Four Corners and northern mountains. Spotty showers will be possible from Tuesday morning, through the afternoon. Heavy snow is expected in the San Juan Mountains, where a winter storm warning is in effect until midday Wednesday. 6-12″ of snow will fall in the high terrain. Meanwhile, lower elevations will see rain and some mix possible around foothills.

Temperatures will plummet overnight thanks to the cold front. Temperatures will drop to freezing and below for northern NM, and fall into the 30s for southern NM. Frost and freeze conditions may injure temperature sensitive plants outside. These will be our coldest overnight temperatures in around three weeks. Thursday morning will also drop to around and below freezing for many spots. Daytime temperatures will stay cool on Wednesday.

Winds will finally quiet down on Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will start to warm back up.