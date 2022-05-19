NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a quiet Thursday morning, but the winds will pick up. Red flag warnings will be in effect for most of New Mexico, with west/southwest wind gusts up to 40 mph expected, especially in northern and eastern NM. Winds will gust up to around 30 mph in the middle Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro, and the winds will be lightest, up to around 25 mph in the lower Rio Grande Valley. Friday will be even windier, with more red flag warnings in effect.

Temperatures will tie and break record highs in all parts of the state Thursday. A strong cold front will arrive Friday, starting to cool temperatures through the weekend. Highs will drop about 10-20 degrees from today through Sunday. The weekend will provide relief from the heat, but the winds will stay breezy.