Strong winds, extremely dry conditions, and warm temperatures will bring back Red Flag Warnings Friday across all of New Mexico. Changes are on the way this weekend though with cooler air and lighter winds.

Windy weather returned to New Mexico Thursday afternoon with record and near-record high temperatures. A very high fire danger developed too with the combination of winds, temperatures, and extremely dry air. Winds will begin to die down around sunset and taper off through the overnight. Across the peaks of the northern mountains though, winds will continue to howl into early Friday morning. Stronger, more widespread winds, develop by Friday afternoon with gusts up to and over 50 mph. Again, a very high fire danger will develop. A cold front will also sweep across New Mexico Friday, beginning a cooling trend that will continue into the weekend.

Today’s and Friday’s winds are a result of a strong storm system passing to our north. This storm will bring heavy snow to parts of Colorado, where several inches of snow will be possible in Denver and over two feet of snow will be possible in the Rocky Mountains this weekend. In New Mexico, there will be a small chance for light rain and mountain snow near the Colorado state line Saturday through Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend too as another cold front moves into eastern New Mexico Saturday. This front will push through the gaps of the central mountain chain Saturday night, bringing cooler air into the Rio Grande Valley Sunday.

Temperatures begin to rebound statewide Monday before another backdoor cold front arrives. Scattered showers and storms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoons in the eastern half of the state. Drier weather will return again Wednesday as highs climb back well-above average for this time of year. The good news is we look to be getting out of this stubborn windy pattern we have been stuck under.