Winds return Wednesday with cooler temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Windy weather and a critical fire danger return to parts of New Mexico Wednesday, but with cooler temperatures.
Another day of windy weather returns for parts of New Mexico today, bringing another day of critical fire danger for some. Breezy to windy conditions will continue across the state at least through this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will continue to hover above normal state wide as well at least into early next week.
Overall a quiet weather pattern continues into early next week, with nothing more than the wind and a couple cold fronts. A potential storm system could bring back precipitation chances to parts of the state for the middle of next week.