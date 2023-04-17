A typical spring-like pattern will return this week with windy and warmer weather on the way. Winds will also bring a high fire danger through the week.

Warmer weather returns Tuesday afternoon as westerly winds begin to pick up. The strongest winds this week will be on Wednesday though, when we could see wind gusts approach 60 mph across parts of the state.

Winds this week will bring a high fire danger for almost all of New Mexico below snowpack, but especially in the eastern half of the state where we have ongoing drought conditions. Winds will also cause areas of blowing dust and may even cause minor wind damage.

Winds will still be breezy Thursday afternoon, but not as strong as Wednesday. A cold front will be entering the state and bring in cooler weather statewide by Friday.

Winds will continue to be lighter into the weekend as the cooler air sticks around through Saturday. A warming trend will begin again Sunday.