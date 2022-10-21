NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s about to get windy across New Mexico this weekend as a large jet stream digs into the state. This jet stream may bring some of the strongest upper level winds that the state has seen for October. The system will also bring a significant cool down into early next week, along with rain and snow chances.

Today will be a mostly sunny and beautiful fall day. Temperatures will continue to warm this afternoon along with some breezy conditions along the Central Mountain Chain, gusts up to 25 mph. Tomorrow upper level winds will get stronger, creating even breezier condition. The strongest winds arrive Sunday morning and continue into the afternoon, possibly gusting up to 60 mph across the eastern plains and higher over the mountains.

There is the potential for rain to spread from northwest to southeast from Sunday into Monday. The extent and intensity of the rainfall is still a bit uncertain at this point, depending on the development of a low pressure system. Either way, rainfall will not be as heavy compared to last week’s event. Snowfall is now expected across the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, possibly spreading south across the Gila, Sandia, Manzano, and Sacramento Mountains into Monday. How far south the snow falls is one of the biggest uncertainties with this system. Remain weather aware.