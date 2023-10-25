Windier weather will be returning into the weekend. A storm system will bring the coldest air so far this season and the first freeze of the season for many by next Monday.

Quieter weather has returned to much of New Mexico Wednesday. Spotty showers and storms are still moving across northern, central and eastern parts of the state. These showers will end late this evening as skies will clear overnight. Warmer weather is on the way Thursday, but that will come with breezier weather. Warmer weather will continue for the western half of the state on Friday, but a backdoor cold front will bring cooler temperatures across the eastern half of the state Friday afternoon. Winds will continue to pick up Friday afternoon.

Stronger winds develop Saturday afternoon as temperatures will warm all across New Mexico again. However, a powerful cold front will move in Saturday night into Sunday morning that will bring the coldest weather so far this season. This front will dramatically drop temperatures by Sunday afternoon, with parts of northeast New Mexico staying in the 30s for highs and 50s for highs elsewhere through Monday. Widespread freezing temperatures are also likely Monday and Tuesday morning, with many areas of the state seeing their first freeze of the season, including for the Albuquerque Metro.

There is a lot of uncertainty with the precipitation we will see out of this storm system Sunday into Monday, but it is likely that the northern mountains will pick up a couple to a few inches of snowfall. The cooler air will stick around through the middle of next week.