Winds pick up Tuesday afternoon, light snow possible in northern mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds are picking up this afternoon, with gusts up to around 30-35 mph for central and northern New Mexico, and the strongest gusts around the Sandia/Manzano Mountains, east plains, and the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mtns. Wind Advisories are in effect for the latter three areas from until 6 p.m. with gusts up to 50 mph.

Some light snow will be possible in the northern mountains this evening, but only a dusting will be possible. Temperatures will be mild today, peaking before the cold front settles in tonight. The cool down will be noticeable tomorrow, with frigid morning temperatures and high temperatures around 5 to 15 degrees cooler than today. Sunshine returns in full Wednesday, and a ridge of high pressure moves overhead for the end of the work week. Clouds will return Thursday and Friday ahead of the next winter storm.

The storm is expected to dive south into New Mexico Saturday through Sunday morning, bringing snow, especially to eastern New Mexico. There is a possibility of some pockets of heavy snowfall and significant accumulation, but most spots will only see a couple of inches. We will keep you updated as the models come to more agreement.

