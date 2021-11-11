Winds pick up throughout Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’ll be a much cooler day statewide as November temperatures finally arrive. We’ll hit the lower 60s into the Rio Grande Valley Veterans Day under sunny skies. A backdoor cold front arrives later Thursday night into Friday. This will keep the cold air in place for another day east of the mountains, where we will drop by 10 to 15 degrees.

Winds will still be breezy across northern New Mexico through Thursday afternoon but it will be much milder than we’ve been experiencing with most of that wind hitting the Northern portion of the state.

High pressure will build back into the state this weekend, bringing high temperatures back above average for the middle of November. Warmer and quiet weather will stick around through the beginning of next week.