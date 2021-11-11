Winds pick up throughout Thursday

Weather Video Forecast

Madison's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  It’ll be a much cooler day statewide as November temperatures finally arrive. We’ll hit the lower 60s into the Rio Grande Valley Veterans Day under sunny skies. A backdoor cold front arrives later Thursday night into Friday. This will keep the cold air in place for another day east of the mountains, where we will drop by 10 to 15 degrees.

Forecast Continues Below

Winds will still be breezy across northern New Mexico through Thursday afternoon but it will be much milder than we’ve been experiencing with most of that wind hitting the Northern portion of the state.

High pressure will build back into the state this weekend, bringing high temperatures back above average for the middle of November. Warmer and quiet weather will stick around through the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES