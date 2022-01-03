Winds pick up in eastern New Mexico Tuesday

After an active end to 2021, the first week of 2022 will be much quieter with warmer and drier weather.

A flattened ridge of high pressure and moved across New Mexico Monday. This will bring in windier weather overnight across the central mountain peaks, and eventually down the east slopes and into eastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Strong wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will be possible across parts of eastern and northeastern New Mexico Tuesday morning and into the afternoon with wind gusts over 35 mph towards the Texas state line. This creates a high fire danger in east-central New Mexico Tuesday. Warmer weather will also continue to move in with the westerly winds.

Winds will still remain strong to breezy across northeastern New Mexico into Wednesday afternoon, while the rest of the state will remain relatively quiet, but warmer and dry. A backdoor cold front will push into the eastern half of the state Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The cold air behind the front will be shallow, so the biggest drop in temperatures will remain across the eastern half of the state while western New Mexico will remain relatively unchanged.

Warmer weather returns to eastern New Mexico heading into the weekend as highs all across the state will be above average through Saturday.