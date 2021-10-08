Winds pick up for the last weekend of Balloon Fiesta

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds will be picking up through the weekend across New Mexico as a storm system moves in. These winds will likely impact the last weekend of Balloon Fiesta.

Two storm systems are on their way to New Mexico over the next week. The first storm system arrives this weekend, but will start to increase the winds as early as Friday afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph will be possible through this evening in Albuquerque before dying down overnight. Winds will remain light for Saturday morning’s Balloon Fiesta, but the problem will be a few thousand feet off the ground where 40+ mph winds are likely. Breezy to windy conditions develop Saturday afternoon through Sunday as a cold front will sweep across the state. This will bring cooler temperatures for Sunday.

Monday will be a quieter day as temperatures rebound from Sunday and winds will still be breezy, but another storm will begin to move in Tuesday. This one will once again be a wind maker, with damaging wind gusts possible Tuesday afternoon over 50 mph in some locations. Another powerful cold front will also sweep across the state, bringing freezing and near freezing temperatures across parts of western and northern New Mexico.