NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is cool and quiet across the state. Temperatures have fallen back into the 30s and 20s for northwest New Mexico and southern Colorado, so warmer jackets will be needed! Thursday will be hot, dry and windy. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s and 90s, all moisture will be pushed to Texas by dry southwesterly winds. The winds will pick up during the afternoon, up to around 20-30 mph, and gusts up to 30-40 mph. Fire danger will be high, and red flag warnings will be in effect this afternoon across the state.

Friday will be even windier in northern New Mexico, and red flag warnings will be in effect again. Current wildfires may spread the next two days, and we will face a high threat for new wildfires to develop. Do your part to create one less spark.