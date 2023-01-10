Today will be warm and windy ahead of New Mexico’s next weather-maker. Temperatures will get to the mid 70s southeast, upper 50s in Albuquerque, and even upper 40s to near 50 in southern Colorado. Westerly upper level winds will strengthen this afternoon, allowing for windy conditions across the northeast and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect along with a Red Flag warning this afternoon until 5 PM, with very low humidity and gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds will only get stronger by tomorrow as the upper level low arrives just north of the state. This will allow for widespread, strong winds across the east Wednesday afternoon with gusts up to 60 mph. These winds, mixed with very dry air, have created a fire danger with Red Flag Warnings in effect across the southeast and Fire Weather Watches in effect across the northeast. Downed tree limbs, power outages, and blowing dust will all be concerns across the east Wednesday afternoon.

This system will be mainly a wind maker, but there is the potential for snow and rain across the northwest, northern mountains, and into southern Colorado. The precipitation will start moving into southern Colorado overnight, moving southeast into the morning hours. Most of the precipitation will dissipate into the later morning hours as it pushes south, but there is the potential for a few rain drops in the metro late Wednesday morning. It seems like temperatures will still be too warm for snow here. Up to 6″ is possible over the San Juan Mountains, lesser amounts in New Mexico. Much quieter, calmer, and cooler conditions will arrive Thursday and continue into the early parts of the weekend before another storm system approaches.