NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next storm system to impact New Mexico will arrive Wednesday, with winds picking up into the afternoon. This week’s storm is not expected to bring as much precipitation as last week. Winds and cooler temperatures will be the most noticeable effects.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings remain in effect across the western portion of New Mexico and into the Gila, the southern part of the Sacramento Mountains, and into the northeast highlands. The northeast highlands will see the strongest gusts, over 60 mph possible through late tonight. A significant cool down is expected into Thursday and Friday, 15-25 degrees cooler than average. By the weekend, temperatures will struggle to rebound, remaining below average across most of the state into next week.

Precipitation, both rain and snow, will not be nearly as widespread or intense as last week. Up to 6 inches is possible over the San Juan Mountains, a couple inches possible over the Northern Mountains and maybe a dusting over the Four Corners when rain transitions to flurries as a cold front allows temperatures to plummet. The Albuquerque metro may see a sprinkle or flurry, but most of us will remain dry. Plenty of sunshine is expected by Thursday and into the weekend, accompanied by chilly temperatures. Overnight lows may get into the 20s across the Rio Grande Valley, which would bring the first hard freeze of the season. Get ready for a big cool down, and get out today to soak up some sunshine and heat if you can!