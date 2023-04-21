NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold across the state, with temperatures starting below freezing in northern New Mexico, and in the 30s and 40s in southern New Mexico. Skies are clear, and the winds are light. Today will be windy in eastern New Mexico, with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind advisories will be in effect there during the afternoon and evening. The rest of the state will be breezy with winds at around 20 to 35 mph. The wind will lighten more on Saturday and Sunday.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny in central and northern New Mexico this afternoon, with full sun across southern New Mexico. Thicker clouds will roll in Saturday and Sunday, leaving skies mostly cloudy and overcast. Showers will be possible in the northeast highlands Saturday afternoon and evening, with rain chances continuing through Sunday in eastern and central New Mexico. This will be because of a backdoor cold front moving in from the east, which will cool temperatures across the east plains on Sunday.