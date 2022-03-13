NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What a gorgeous day across the state Sunday. Temperatures warmed above average for the first time in a week after a cold start. Parts of western New Mexico flipped nearly 50° in eight hours! That’s possible now with longer days, dry air, and full sunshine. Roswell climbed into the middle 70s this afternoon and the RGV made it into the lower 60s. But now, our next weather maker is on the horizon. A weak storm will graze New Mexico overnight bringing higher wind speeds and cooler temps mainly across eastern NM Monday.

Some clouds are making their way across the northwest this evening ahead of the next cold front. Breezes will remain high throughout the evening with gusts 25-35 mph. This means a milder night ahead before the front arrives Monday morning. Some lighter isolated showers are possible east of the Sandia Mountains Monday afternoon with highs 10-15° cooler east and around 4-8° cooler west and central. Come Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure moves over us. This will allow for sunshine and warmer temps statewide, giving us a taste of spring as highs warm into the 70s for the ABQ metro area midweek. It’ll still be an unsettled weather pattern for us, but not as cold as last week. Another more impactful storm looks to give us some valley rain/mountain snow showers and higher wind gusts.