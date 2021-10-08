Winds increase across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system dropping in from the northwest will begin to increase winds across the area on Saturday but skies should remain sunny. The storm will plow through the state on Sunday spreading showers and mountain snow across northern New Mexico. Skies will clear on Monday before our next storm arrives on Tuesday.
