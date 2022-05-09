NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Windy weather will continue through the middle of the week, continuing to bring a high fire danger across the state. Severe storms will be possible in eastern New Mexico Wednesday.

Strong winds Monday continued to fuel an extreme fire danger across New Mexico. Winds will be dying once the sun sets tonight. Southerly winds will draw in an increase in moisture by Tuesday morning into eastern New Mexico, but most places will see little relief from the dry air overnight. Windy weather is going to return again Tuesday afternoon, but it won’t be as windy as Monday. Regardless, this will continue to bring a critical fire danger across parts of the state. Winds will once again die down Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A better push of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will move into the eastern half of the state by Wednesday morning. Westerly winds will push more dry air into the state, setting up a dry line from north to south across eastern New Mexico. This will be the focus for a few isolated showers and storms to fire Wednesday afternoon. As the storms move west/northwest, a few could turn strong to severe.

Strong winds, heavy rain, and hail will be the biggest hazards. Fire danger will continue to be a concern across the western half of New Mexico. A cold front will also sweep across New Mexico Wednesday night, dropping temperatures back to near average again on Thursday afternoon.

Winds finally begin to die down Thursday and will be even lighter on Friday. Extremely dry air will still be in place, but with lighter winds, the fire danger will be much lower finally. Light winds stick around through Saturday, but become breezier by Sunday afternoon. Winds won’t be nearly as strong as what we’ve been used to lately. They will also help to bring in much warmer weather into next week.