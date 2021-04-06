Winds expected to continue into Wednesday

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds will relax a bit on Wednesday under sunny skies. Temperatures will be our coolest of the week with highs in the low 70s. We should remain dry and mild through the rest of the workweek.

Forecast continues below

Winds die down overnight, but become breezy again every afternoon at least through Saturday. Temperatures will remain steady, but above normal for this time of year all the way into early next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES