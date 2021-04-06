Winds expected to continue into Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds will relax a bit on Wednesday under sunny skies. Temperatures will be our coolest of the week with highs in the low 70s. We should remain dry and mild through the rest of the workweek.

Winds die down overnight, but become breezy again every afternoon at least through Saturday. Temperatures will remain steady, but above normal for this time of year all the way into early next week.