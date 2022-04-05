NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Windy weather returns Wednesday afternoon after a cold front moves across New Mexico Wednesday night. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Wednesday afternoon, but a high fire danger will continue.

Very strong winds have developed Tuesday afternoon across New Mexico with reports of areas blowing dust. The winds also brought very warm temperatures all across the estate Tuesday too. Winds will begin to relax as the sun sets Tuesday night, but a cold front will begin to move south across the state.

Gusty winds will be possible along this front overnight as it clears the state by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be about 10-20° cooler Wednesday afternoon but will be closer to the average for this time of year.

Winds return again Wednesday afternoon, especially for areas from northwestern New Mexico into the Albuquerque metro area. A very high fire danger will redevelop in this area with extremely dry conditions in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cold Thursday morning as some areas that are near their last average freeze date of the season will drop to near freezing. The good news is, that winds relax for most of New Mexico Thursday afternoon as high temperatures will continue to hover around average. Friday and Saturday will be the nicest days as temperatures begin to rebound and winds stay light.

Winds begin to return again on Sunday though. A big pattern change is in store by the middle of next week as a strong storm system looks to dive into New Mexico. Ahead of it, strong winds will stick around to start next week and will likely continue into the end of the week. Temperatures will take a big tumble as the storm moves in, but it is still too far to say if we will see chances for rain and mountain snow.