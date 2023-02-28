It was much windier across the state today compared to yesterday, with a Wind Advisory in effect until 7 PM east of the Central Mountain Chain and northeast corner of the state. Winds will pick up even more, especially south, tomorrow with High Wind Watches and Wind Advisories in place across the far south all day Wednesday and even into Thursday afternoon.

Tomorrow will be the last seasonable day before cold air from Canada pushes into the state. By late Wednesday snow across the Four Corners, Northern Mountains/southern Colorado, and west central New Mexico will get heavier as the storm approaches. A strong line of snow will push into the state from Arizona overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Road conditions will quickly deteriorate across the north and west late Wednesday and remain hazardous into Thursday.

The highest snowfall totals will be in southern Colorado, with 1′-3′ possible across the San Juan Mountains. Up to 10″ is possible across northern areas of New Mexico, with higher amounts in taller elevations. The Albuquerque metro could pick up 1″-2″ from this system, with higher totals in the east mountains. Strong to possibly damaging wind gusts are expected far south/southeast Thursday, but the strongest winds will be located in Texas/Mexico. Quieter, sunnier, and slightly warmer weather will return into the weekend.