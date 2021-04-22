Winds continue into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Windy weather continues across the state through the weekend, but a weak storm system will bring isolated rain and mountain snow chances into Friday.

An approaching upper-level storm system is bringing windy weather to New Mexico this afternoon. Combined with dry conditions, a critical fire danger develops across a large area of the state. This upper-level storm moves into the state Friday morning, bringing a spotty precipitation chance in the morning, and a better chance for isolated showers, storms, and mountain snow Friday afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures.

A weak ridge of high pressure returns this weekend, bringing in some of the warmest temperatures of the year by Sunday afternoon. Another storm system looks to cross New Mexico early next week that will keep the winds around, and potentially bring back a better chance for moisture across parts of the state.