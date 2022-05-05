NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is cool and calm Thursday morning. The winds have lightened up, and they will stay lighter Thursday and Friday. Winds will come in from the west/northwest, at 10-20, gusts to 25 in most spots. The windier spots will be in the central highlands and east slopes of the central mountain chain, where winds will gust up to around 30-35 mph this afternoon. Fire danger will lower today and tomorrow, due to the calmer conditions. However, fire concerns elevate on Saturday and Sunday, when strong winds will return to the state.

Temperatures will start to warm up in most of New Mexico Thursday, with a bigger rebound of around ten more degrees on Friday. The heat wave peaks on Saturday, with near-record high temperatures, climbing into the 80s, 90s and low 100s.