Winds bring the warmth this afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every weekend like clockwork we’re seeing well-above-average temperatures as we stairstep back to October weather. We’re waiting for our first official freeze. The winds are critical to our temperature and we are going to see considerable warmth Saturday afternoon. Over 30 miles per hour through Ruidoso, Santa Rosa, and Tucumcari. Tomorrow, expect more of the same.
