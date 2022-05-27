NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong winds will continue to pick up through the weekend across New Mexico. Winds, dry conditions, and warm temperatures will create a very high fire danger.

High pressure will continue to dominate the region through early Friday, allowing for mostly dry and calm conditions. But, by later this afternoon and evening, winds will begin to pick up as a strong upper-level jet pushes south into New Mexico. Above-average heat will stick around through Saturday before more seasonable temperatures return by the workweek.

As the jet moves south across the state, it will drag in much drier air – afternoon humidity is expected to be in the single digits both Saturday and Sunday. A red flag warning is in place across the entire state for Saturday, with high fire danger and windy conditions expected to continue through Memorial Day.

Conditions are expected to calm and cool down after Memorial Day Monday. There is the slight possibility for a few isolated storms by mid to late next week, but it is not certain.