Our quiet and warm weather will continue through Tuesday. Windier weather will return Wednesday and Thursday.

The stretch of perfect ballooning weather continues Monday. This afternoon, temperatures are warmer than average across most of New Mexico. Spotty showers and storms have developed though across the state’s mountain ranges, but most of the rain is evaporating before reaching the ground. These showers and storms will taper off later tonight with partly cloudy skies across western New Mexico and clear skies in the eastern half of the state.

Another Albuquerque Box pattern may set up again for Mass Ascension Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be another quiet and warm day across the state with mostly sunny skies and a couple spotty showers and storms in southeast New Mexico.

Winds will be light Wednesday morning for Mass Ascension, but will pick up quickly in the afternoon with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Strong winds will develop across northwest New Mexico. While winds will taper off Wednesday night, it may still be breezy Thursday morning as a cold front sweeps across the state. This cold front will move through Albuquerque between 6 and 8 am. Those winds could impact the Special Shapes Rodeo and Mass Ascension and Balloon Fiesta Thursday morning. Stronger winds develop Thursday afternoon with 35 to 55 mph wind gusts possible across the state. The strongest winds will be in eastern New Mexico. High temperatures across the northern two-thirds of New Mexico will be dramatically cooler Thursday afternoon thanks to the morning’s cold front. Winds will die down Thursday night.

Friday morning will likely be the coldest air most of us have seen this season, with Albuquerque dipping into the 30s for the first time since April. More areas in western and northern New Mexico will see their first freeze of the season. Winds will be light at the ground out at Balloon Fiesta Park though for the Special Shapes Rodeo and Mass Ascension!

The upcoming weekend also looks nice and quiet for Balloon Fiesta with a warming trend! However, a few clouds may pass across the state Saturday morning during the Annular Solar Eclipse.