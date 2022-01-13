Windier weather returns Friday and Saturday for parts of New Mexico. Colder air will also move in to start the weekend.

Warmer weather continued to move into New Mexico Thursday as a ridge of high pressure moves over the state. However, a change is on the way starting Friday as a storm system passes across the Rocky Mountains and into the central part of the country. A weak Pacific cold front will sweep across New Mexico Friday, dropping temperatures only a few degrees and bring a chance for a few flurries to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Meanwhile, winds will pick up with the cold front Friday with widespread wind gusts over 25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph will be possible in northeastern New Mexico.

By Friday evening, winds will have died down for most with the exception of eastern New Mexico where a backdoor cold front will be moving south. This cold front will bring gusts over 40 mph and much colder air to eastern New Mexico by Saturday afternoon. It will even bring an isolated rain and snow chance to northeastern New Mexico and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Friday evening. Highs in the western half of the state on Saturday will be close to normal for the middle of January.

The cool down will be short lived as warmer weather quickly returns Sunday afternoon, with the biggest increase in temperatures in the eastern half of the state. Warmer weather will continue to stay with us through next week.