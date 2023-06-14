NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is a chance for virga in the Four Corners, but even the northern mountains and northeast highlands will stay drier today. Storm chances will return to northern New Mexico Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be heating up, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and 90s at most spots.

Winds will be breezy at around 15 to 30 mph by this afternoon. Higher winds are expected across southern NM Thursday, and red flag warnings have been issued for Thursday afternoon and evening as there will be high fire danger. The entire state will see high winds on Friday and Saturday.