A windy, warm, and dry weather pattern is setting up across New Mexico. This pattern will be sticking with us for the next several days.

Widespread, windier weather returned to New Mexico Thursday afternoon with wind gusts over 30 mph for most. This pattern will now be the trend into next week. Temperatures will be climbing every afternoon into the middle of next week. Winds will pick up every afternoon as well, gusting as high as 40 mph across parts of the state. Winds do die down at night before picking up the next day. Windy and dry weather will also bring a high fire danger every afternoon.

There are signs that this pattern will change by the end of next week with possible rain chances returning. However, there is a lot of uncertainty still this far out.