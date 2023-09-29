NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday will remain hot across the state, with temperatures 5-15° above average for late September. It’s been a warm first week of the fall season, but a change is on the way as a storm system approaches the Desert Southwest this weekend. It is already going to usher in a bit more moisture this afternoon, allowing storms to form over the higher elevations south of I-40 early this afternoon. Storms will push quickly north/northeast, potential bringing a round or two of hit or miss storms to Albuquerque and Santa Fe later this afternoon and evening.

More showers and storms are expected across the state Saturday, mainly along and east of the Continental Divide. The heaviest rain will be across the east, with burn scar flash flooding across the Central Mountain Chain a big concern. Temperatures will dip down a few degrees into Saturday, and even more into Sunday with continued chances for rain across far eastern/northern New Mexico. Windy conditions will stick around this weekend, especially out west where there will be drier air, gusts anywhere from 35-55 mph.

Temperatures will continue to cool into early to mid next week, both overnight lows and daytime highs across the state. It will be a lot more seasonable, feeling like fall to kick off the month of October. More rain chances will arrive into next week as well, but it is a bit uncertain how much/where exactly the rain will fall. Either way, it will definitely feel a lot more like fall by next week.