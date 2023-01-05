A weak storm system will bring windier and warmer weather to New Mexico Friday. Light snow will fall across parts of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Cloud cover has increased across New Mexico today as upper level moisture increases. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures continued their warming trend, climbing back to around average for early January. This warming trend continues through Friday even as a storm system scrapes across the state.

Winds will increase Friday across New Mexico as a storm system passes to the north. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in northeast New Mexico where a Wind Advisory will go into effect Friday morning. Breezy to windy weather will develop across the rest of the state too. The winds will help to bring in even warmer temperatures Friday afternoon. Some snow will be possible in southwest Colorado early Friday and move east through the day into the northern mountains of New Mexico. Only light snowfall amounts are expected, with up to half a foot along the peaks of the San Juan Mountains and a dusting into the lower elevations of southwest Colorado and northwest New Mexico.

Quieter weather quickly returns this weekend with calm winds. Temperatures take a dip Saturday but will begin another warming trend Sunday that will last into next week. Another storm will bring rain and snow to southwest Colorado and northwest New Mexico around the middle of next week.