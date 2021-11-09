Windier and cooler Wednesday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will sweep across New Mexico Wednesday bringing cooler and windier weather statewide.

An approaching storm system brought cloudier and slightly cooler weather across New Mexico today, but temperatures still remained well above normal for this time of year. The storm system will send in a cold front through the state overnight, bringing even cooler weather Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be clear Wednesday, allowing for fast-moving upper-level winds to mix down to the ground. Northwest winds could gust over 35 mph from northwest New Mexico to the southeastern part of the state.

More windy weather will return Thursday afternoon across northern New Mexico as a backdoor cold front will push south across the eastern half of the state. Temperatures will be near and below average Friday afternoon.

Warmer weather returns by the weekend and through early next week with no precipitation in sight.