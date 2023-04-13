Stronger winds will return Friday afternoon across New Mexico. A cold front overnight will also bring cooler weather to finish the week.

Winds have been gusting over 35 mph across much of New Mexico Thursday. Clouds have kept temperatures a few degrees cooler too. Overnight, winds will remain breezy as a cold front sweeps across the state. This will leave temperatures cooler for many by Friday afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible tomorrow afternoon in northwestern and northern New Mexico, with light snow across mountain peaks. Winds on Friday could be stronger than what we saw today, once again bringing a high fire danger to much of the state.

Temperatures will remain cooler to start the weekend. A backdoor cold front will bring another drop in temperatures to northeastern New Mexico. Scattered showers will also be possible in that part of the state. Warmer weather will return Sunday as a warming trend will begin and last through early next week.

Winds will begin picking up again next week with daily afternoon breezes. Temperatures climb well-above average by Monday as highs will continue to stay above average with dry conditions through the week.